San Antonio DreamWeek's 12th annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. begins this week

The ever-expanding series of lectures, concerts, celebrations, discussions and happenings is designed to promote conversations around race, social justice and empowerment..

By on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 at 8:00 am

San Antonio DreamWeek's 12th annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. begins this week
Sarah Lyons

The 12th annual San Antonio DreamWeek offers a packed series of civic-engagement events scheduled around Martin Luther King Jr. Day. How packed? So packed that it's long outgrown its name, now spanning the better part of a month — from Jan. 12-28. Founded by San Antonio ad exec Shokare Nakpodia, the ever-expanding series of lectures, concerts, celebrations, discussions and happenings is designed to promote conversations around race, social justice and empowerment.

Some of this year's highlights include:

M.A.S.S. – Rise

Billed as a "music and artistic sensory experience for the soul," the AM Project and the Carver Community Cultural Center will present a gospel-inspired celebration rooted in African American culture. The performance will incorporate music, dance and spoken word with rich cultural media. $10-$20, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, Little Carver Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry St., (210) 207-2234, thecarver.org.

Calabash Lounge

This celebration of Caribbean culture in San Antonio will feature dual DJs spinning music of the islands along with food served up by local restaurant Real Real Jamaica. Get ready to dance and let loose. $15, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday, Jan. 19, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 265-6072, brickatbluestar.com.

National Day of Collective Healing: Solidarity, Compassion, and Community Impact with Nikki Giovanni

World-renowned poet, activist and educator Nikki Giovanni — one of the key authors of the Black Arts Movement — will speak on a day created to bring people together in their common humanity and take collective action to create a more just and equitable world. The event is sold out, but will also be livestreamed on Alamo Colleges District's social media channels. Sold out, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, McAllister Auditorium, San Antonio College, 1300 San Pedro Ave., (210) 486-0497, alamo.edu.

A full calendar of events is available on DreamWeek's website.

