San Antonio extends public pool season as heatwave continues

Those pools include:
- Cuellar, 502 S.W. 36th St.
- Heritage, 1423 S. Ellison Drive
- Lady Bird Johnson, 10700 Nacogdoches Road
- Lincoln, 2803 E. Commerce St.
- Normoyle, 700 Culberson Ave.
- Roosevelt, 330 Roosevelt Ave.
- San Pedro Springs, 2200 N. Flores St.
- Southside Lions, 3100 Hiawatha St.
- Woodlawn, 221 Alexander Ave.
Additionally, the Woodlawn pool will be open for lap swimmers 7:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.
As always, the city-operated pools are free of charge.
