San Antonio extends public pool season as heatwave continues

Nine pools will be open on weekends through Sept. 24, with two of them also including weekday hours.

By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 2:02 pm

Nine city swimming pools will remain open longer as a result of the heatwave.
Instagram / saparksandrec
Nine city swimming pools will remain open longer as a result of the heatwave.
As triple-digit temperatures continue to roast South Texas, the City of San Antonio has extended the open dates for nine community pools through Sept. 24.

Those pools include:
  • Cuellar, 502 S.W. 36th St.
  • Heritage, 1423 S. Ellison Drive
  • Lady Bird Johnson, 10700 Nacogdoches Road
  • Lincoln, 2803 E. Commerce St.
  • Normoyle, 700 Culberson Ave.
  • Roosevelt, 330 Roosevelt Ave.
  • San Pedro Springs, 2200 N. Flores St.
  • Southside Lions, 3100 Hiawatha St.
  • Woodlawn, 221 Alexander Ave.
The pools will remain open 1-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, according to city officials. Two of them — the Roosevelt and Woodlawn pools — also will open 5-8 p.m Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Additionally, the Woodlawn pool will be open for lap swimmers 7:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

As always, the city-operated pools are free of charge.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

