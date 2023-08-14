San Antonio extends public pool season as heatwave continues

click to enlarge Instagram / saparksandrec Nine city swimming pools will remain open longer as a result of the heatwave.

Cuellar, 502 S.W. 36th St.

Heritage, 1423 S. Ellison Drive

Lady Bird Johnson, 10700 Nacogdoches Road

Lincoln, 2803 E. Commerce St.

Normoyle, 700 Culberson Ave.

Roosevelt, 330 Roosevelt Ave.

San Pedro Springs, 2200 N. Flores St.

Southside Lions, 3100 Hiawatha St.

Woodlawn, 221 Alexander Ave.

As triple-digit temperatures continue to roast South Texas, the City of San Antonio has extended the open dates for nine community pools through Sept. 24.Those pools include:The pools will remain open 1-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, according to city officials. Two of them — the Roosevelt and Woodlawn pools — also will open 5-8 p.m Tuesdays through Thursdays.Additionally, the Woodlawn pool will be open for lap swimmers 7:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.As always, the city-operated pools are free of charge.