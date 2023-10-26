San Antonio fans blast Keldon, Sochan for not passing to Wemby

After the Spurs' 126-119 loss to the Mavericks, fans accused two of the French phenom's teammates of selfish play.

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 8:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Spurs forward Keldon Johnson opted to drive into a crowded lane instead of passing to Wembanyama, who was wide open in the corner, infuriating fans. - Instagram / spurs
Instagram / spurs
Spurs forward Keldon Johnson opted to drive into a crowded lane instead of passing to Wembanyama, who was wide open in the corner, infuriating fans.
Spurs players Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan came under fire on social media from fans who say they didn't give No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama enough time with the ball to prevent the team's season-opening loss against the Dallas Mavericks.

Even though the Silver and Black held the lead well into the second half of Thursday's game, things collapsed later on. With only six points under his belt and the Spurs down by five, Wemby re-entered the game during the fourth quarter after spending much of it on the bench in foul trouble.

While the French phenom scored nine points in just a few minutes, some fans grumbled that he could have been a bigger factor. Even though he ended up wide open in the corner during several offensive possessions, neither Sochan and Johnson passed to him.

Following the game, fans roasted the pair on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, accusing them of selfish play.

"Leave it to Keldon Johnson (great guy, but not HIM) to ruin Victor Wembanyama's debut," X user @brando2734 wrote. "Victor was scorching hot and did not touch the ball in the last three minutes of crunch time. Wemby is a generational talent and needs to have the ball in his hands down the stretch."
With the Spurs down by two points and 30 seconds to go, Johnson opted to drive into a crowded lane instead of passing to Wemby, who was wide open and calling for the ball in the corner. Johnson missed his layup, and Sochan lost control of the rebound, ultimately leading the Spurs' 126-119 loss.

"Still shocked that I saw Keldon Johnson dribble the ball and not bat an eye to Wemby in that crucial last possession last night," @nicktomoyasu20 wrote on X. Following the game, others posted videos mocking Sochan and Johnson for not passing to their teammate.
The Spurs next take on the Houston Rockets Friday at Frost Bank Center. We'll see what fans make of that performance — because they've demonstrated they're more than willing to weigh in publicly.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair marks the holiday with two days of free festivities

By Amber Esparza

Each day of the festival will include a procession.

Where to eat, drink and party in San Antonio this Halloween

By Nina Rangel

San Antonians looking for a scary good time this Halloween can start right here.

San Antonio artist Andy Benavides wins open call for 50-foot Spurs mural

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio artist Andy Benavides wins open call for 50-foot Spurs mural

Day of the Dead San Antonio brings river parade, music and more to River Walk and La Villita

By Macks Cook

Friday's river parade will feature 25 artisan-crafted floats.

Also in Arts

Where to eat, drink and party in San Antonio this Halloween

By Nina Rangel

San Antonians looking for a scary good time this Halloween can start right here.

Comedian Samantha Bee brings Your Favorite Woman: The Joys of Sex Education tour to San Antonio

By Amber Esparza

Comedian Samantha Bee brings Your Favorite Woman: The Joys of Sex Education tour to San Antonio

EVO Entertainment will open new South San Antonio theater next summer

By Brandon Rodriguez

EVO Entertainment’s Schertz location offers myriad amenities in addition to its slate of blockbuster films.

San Antonio artist Andy Benavides wins open call for 50-foot Spurs mural

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio artist Andy Benavides wins open call for 50-foot Spurs mural
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us