San Antonio favorite Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias brings arena tour to Frost Bank Center Saturday

Troy Conrads
Gabriel Iglesias is returning to San Antonio following an apperance last October.
Beloved LA-based comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is making his triumphant return to San Antonio, which he once called
"one of his favorite cities, if not the favorite city outside of being home."
And what can we say? SA audiences love him right back.
Iglesias, who last smiled on San Antonio during an appearance last October, made history with a monthlong 2021 residency here, even if his plan to film a televised special in the Alamo City at that time was canceled due to a COVID diagnosis.
This time, he's back on the Don't Worry, Be Fluffy tour and ready to hit up Garcia's, reportedly his favorite SA Tex-Mex joint.
Expect the comic to perform his howl-inducing stories steeped in the contemporary Chicano experience — the same reason Chris Rock once called him "the King of the Mexicans." Beyond that, his sound effects and uncanny voice work have also propelled him into the ranks of Forbes' list of the world's 10 highest-paid comedians and made him an in-demand actor in animated movies. And don't forget he's the star of Mr. Iglesias
, his own Netflix sitcom.
$43.50 and up, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
