LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio FC coach scrutinized after reportedly threatening to call immigration on fans

The incident reportedly happened in the Hispanic-majority city of Phoenix during a game between the two cities' USL Championship soccer clubs.

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 3:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio FC takes on the Hartford Athletic at Toyota Field on July, 29. - Facebook / YeongMin Ha
Facebook / YeongMin Ha
San Antonio FC takes on the Hartford Athletic at Toyota Field on July, 29.
The USL Championship soccer league is investigating allegations that a member of San Antonio FC's coaching staff hurled a racially charged insult at fans last week during a match in Phoenix, the Arizona Republic reports.

The San Antonio FC coach, who was not identified in the story, told a group of Phoenix Rising FC fans during last Saturday's game between the two teams that he was “going to call ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement),” according to the Republic.

The comment reportedly came as the San Antonio FC coach exchanged harsh words with members of the Los Bandidos, a group of die-hard fans that attend every Phoenix Rising home game. Like San Antonio, the majority of people living in Phoenix identify as Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment, San Antonio FC's parent company, didn't respond to the Current's request for a comment on the controversy by press time Wednesday afternoon.

Phoenix Rising FC officials confirmed to the Arizona Republic that the league is investigating the incident but didn't share any further details.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Los Bandidos fan club called the incident “unacceptable,” encouraging San Antonio to “take a letter on the matter.”

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Taylor Swift-themed dance party popping up in San Marcos this weekend

By Michael Karlis

Swifties with ';bad blood' about Taylor Swift not coming to San Antonio can 'shake it off' this weekend.

Drag queen Juno Birch brings her extraterrestrial charm to San Antonio on Thursday

By Dalia Gulca

The Juno Show is a theatrical one-woman show modeled after a '60s television program.

Guadalupe Dance Company to present Celebrando Tradiciones: Espíritu Flamenco Friday

By Marco Aquino

This will be one of the final performances before extensive renovations begin on the Guadalupe Theater.

San Antonio Philharmonic pulls in $100,000 donation

By Sanford Nowlin

The San Antonio Philharmonic performs at First Baptist Church.

Also in Arts

Guadalupe Dance Company to present Celebrando Tradiciones: Espíritu Flamenco Friday

By Marco Aquino

This will be one of the final performances before extensive renovations begin on the Guadalupe Theater.

Drag queen Juno Birch brings her extraterrestrial charm to San Antonio on Thursday

By Dalia Gulca

The Juno Show is a theatrical one-woman show modeled after a '60s television program.

Taylor Swift-themed dance party popping up in San Marcos this weekend

By Michael Karlis

Swifties with ';bad blood' about Taylor Swift not coming to San Antonio can 'shake it off' this weekend.

Sonic the Hedgehog sequel speeds into San Antonio's Mission Marquee Saturday

By Jace Gertz

In the sequel, Sonic partners with his new friend Tails to stop Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us