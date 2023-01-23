San Antonio Film Commission opens call for 2023 #FilmSA contest entries

This contest encourages young filmmakers to tell their stories and show what makes the Alamo City special.

Mon, Jan 23, 2023

click to enlarge The #FilmSA contest invites young SA filmmakers to explore their craft. - Unsplash / Vanilla Bear Films
Unsplash / Vanilla Bear Films
The #FilmSA contest invites young SA filmmakers to explore their craft.
The San Antonio Film Commission has announced the launch of its 2023 #FilmSA Contest.

The annual competition is centered on stories of the people, places and shared experiences that make San Antonio unique. The contest’s purpose is to inspire youth to delve into the craft of filmmaking while also learning more about the city.

“San Antonio continues to be recognized as top film-friendly city not only because of the professional projects created here, but also because of how we foster youth and support the filmmakers and content creators of tomorrow,” Krystal Jones, executive director of the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, said in an emailed statement.

This year's contest has two film categories: “Heritage and Quality of Life” and “City Parks of San Antonio.” Both categories are divided into age groups 14-17 years old and 18-21 years old. Winners in each category and age group will be awarded $1,000.

All applicants must be San Antonio residents. The deadline for submissions is Monday, April 3, at 4 p.m. Each winning film will be screened at an awards ceremony held at Mission Marquee Plaza on May 6.

More information about the contest is available on the FilmSanAntonio website.

