San Antonio Film Festival celebrating 30 years with its latest installment

The homegrown fest will screen more than 200 titles at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and the Radius Center, according to organizers.
Films screened at the event will include Breakup Season, starring Chandler Riggs from The Walking Dead, and American Underdog, starring Machete's Danny Trejo.
Opening night will include the Texas premiere of Los Frikis, written and directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, the directorial duo best known for The Peanut Butter Falcon, a 2019 feel-good adventure starring Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson. Schwartz is expected to attend the festival.
SAFilm also celebrates the work of San Antonio moviemakers.
In support of its mission to "celebrate, educate and transcend film in the Alamo City," the fest will for the first time offer a $2,500 grant to one San Antonio-area high-school filmmaker and another $2,500 grant to a high-school filmmaker from anywhere in the United States.
SAFilm's organizers will announce the recipients of the grants, drawn from the Charles "Charlie" Naylor Moulton Cinema Scholarship Fund, at the event's Sunday, August 4, awards ceremony. The ceremony also will honor actor Tony Plana (The Three Amigos, Lone Star) with the Texas Yanaguana Award.
$12.99 daily matinee pass-$149.99 VIP Festival Pass, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle & The Radius Center, 106 Auditorium Circle #120, (210) 885-5888, safilm.com.
