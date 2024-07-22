SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio Film Festival celebrating 30 years with its latest installment

The festival will celebrate the milestone by screening more than 200 films at the Tobin and Radius centers starting July 30.

By on Mon, Jul 22, 2024 at 2:45 pm

click to enlarge Jackie Earle Haley, known for his portrayal of Rorschach in The Watchmen, is interviewed on the red carpet at a prior year's San Antonio Film Festival. - Courtesy photo / SAFilm
Courtesy photo / SAFilm
Jackie Earle Haley, known for his portrayal of Rorschach in The Watchmen, is interviewed on the red carpet at a prior year's San Antonio Film Festival.
The San Antonio Film Festival, or SAFilm, will celebrate its 30th anniversary when its latest installment lights up screens from Tuesday, July 30, through Monday, Aug. 4.

The homegrown fest will screen more than 200 titles at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and the Radius Center, according to organizers.

“It’s a milestone,” founder and Executive Director Adam Rocha said in a statement. “What started out as an underground movie night offering local films [with] a pay-what-you-can-at-the-door policy has turned into a six-day celebration with independent and studio screenings, industry VIPs and parties all over the city.”

Films screened at the event will include Breakup Season, starring Chandler Riggs from The Walking Dead, and American Underdog, starring Machete's Danny Trejo.

Opening night will include the Texas premiere of Los Frikis, written and directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, the directorial duo best known for The Peanut Butter Falcon, a 2019 feel-good adventure starring Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson. Schwartz is expected to attend the festival.

SAFilm also celebrates the work of San Antonio moviemakers.

In support of its mission to "celebrate, educate and transcend film in the Alamo City," the fest will for the first time offer a $2,500 grant to one San Antonio-area high-school filmmaker and another $2,500 grant to a high-school filmmaker from anywhere in the United States.

SAFilm's organizers will announce the recipients of the grants, drawn from the Charles "Charlie" Naylor Moulton Cinema Scholarship Fund, at the event's Sunday, August 4, awards ceremony. The ceremony also will honor actor Tony Plana (The Three Amigos, Lone Star) with the Texas Yanaguana Award.

The SAFilm festival is a 2024 recipient of $20,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts. A full schedule for the nonprofit festival is available online.

$12.99 daily matinee pass-$149.99 VIP Festival Pass, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle & The Radius Center, 106 Auditorium Circle #120, (210) 885-5888, safilm.com.

