San Antonio Film Festival returns to the Radius Center with nearly a week of movie screenings

This year's lineup includes the films Goldilocks and the Glorious Losers, The Man Behind the Camera and Kung Fu Girl.

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 1:42 pm

click to enlarge Kung Fu Girl will screen at the San Antonio Film Festival on Aug. 6. - SinoLicensing Media and Billions Cultural Media
SinoLicensing Media and Billions Cultural Media
Kung Fu Girl will screen at the San Antonio Film Festival on Aug. 6.
San Antonio Film Festival founder and executive director Adam Rocha and his army of interns really wanted to get Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club) down to the Alamo City for the 28th annual fest, but as of press time, they have not yet heard from the Uvalde native.

They did, however, send him a funny, five-minute video encouraging him to make an appearance. In the video, the SAFILM crew determine that if they were unable to get the star to stop by, they would have to hire a McConaughey impersonator instead.

The short features a handful of wannabes McConaugheys (McConnabes?) doing questionable impressions from the actor's projects, including The Wolf of Wall Street, Interstellar, True Detective and Dazed and Confused.

"Say, man. You going to the San Antonio Film Festival?" one of the actors asks during his audition. "Be a lot cooler if you did."

The real McConaughey might not be present for the festival, but there will be plenty of movies to keep people entertained over the six-day event. Some of the titles attendees can expect to see in their film catalogs this year include Goldilocks and the Glorious Losers, The Man Behind the Camera and Kung Fu Girl.

"SAFILM continues to build our growing reputation as a world leader in cinema," Rocha said. "Our mission clearly states that we serve as an accessible and inclusive platform for artists in the category of cinema and provide cinematic culture to a diverse audience."

Visit SAFILM.com for a full lineup of films screening this year.

$5.99-$149.99, various times Tuesday, Aug. 2-Sunday, Aug. 7, Radius Center, 106 Auditorium Circle #120, (210) 227-8111, safilm.com.

Tags:

About The Author

Kiko Martinez

More
