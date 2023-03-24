San Antonio Folklife & Dance Festival will feature a variety of performers at Rolling Oaks Mall

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Folklife & Dance Festival Performances include ethnic dances from Europe, a hip-hop showcase, hula presentations and martial arts stunts.

Consider this long-running festival a multicultural dance party with classes and a showcase to boot.Thrown by the nonprofit Heritage Festivals in celebration of the many ethnicities that settled in Texas and sponsored by the City of San Antonio's Department of Arts and Culture, this 65th annual event will offer something from nearly every continent.Expect ethnic dances from Europe, a hip-hop showcase, hula presentations and martial arts stunts as groups such as the Ukrainian Society SA, the Komenka Ethnic Dance and Music Ensemble of New Orleans and McAllen's Baile Folklorico South Texas College provide lively entertainment.Classes are scheduled for Our Lady of the Lake University while the performance-centric portion of the festival will take place at Rolling Oaks Mall.