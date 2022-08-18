San Antonio improv comedy troupe sets up residency at new Black Potion gaming tavern

For the past year, the troupe has performed weekly to sold out crowds at The Overtime Theater, as well as other venues in San Antonio and Austin. House Party will kick-off Friday Night Improv at Black Potion this September, becoming the theater's primary, first-string house team. Following the tradition of major touring improv companies, House Party will host other teams and groups periodically.
“I can’t begin to say how thrilled we are to share this news with our longtime fans, especially those that come each and every week,” House Party Improv director Joshua Thomas said in a release. “We’re incredibly grateful for their support — we wouldn’t be here today without them and I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next!”
Black Potion opened last month along the same Fredericksburg strip that hosts the historic Woodlawn Theatre and music venue The Starlighter. The tabletop tavern — a sanctuary for gaming enthusiasts to imbibe, unwind, roll dice and even purchase games stocked at the establishment — boasts impressive craft beer and wine lists.
“Black Potion was created to serve as a place where people who are passionate about their hobby or their craft or their art or whatever it is that drives them would always be welcome,” Black Potion founder Enrique Cortez said. “We are so proud to serve as House Party’s new home. They are the perfect fit for the community we are building here as we work to make sure San Antonio’s comedy and theater arts scene continues to grow and prosper.”
Tickets for Friday and Saturday night improv shows will range from $5-$10. Black Potion is located at 1900 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 101.
