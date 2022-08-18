San Antonio improv comedy troupe sets up residency at new Black Potion gaming tavern

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 11:39 am

Black Potion opened last month on Fredericksburg Road. - Instagram / we5maidens_soap
Black Potion opened last month on Fredericksburg Road.
Longtime local improv troupe House Party is moving its signature weekly show, Friday Night Improv, to the black-box theater located inside new Deco District tabletop game tavern Black Potion.

For the past year, the troupe has performed weekly to sold out crowds at The Overtime Theater, as well as other venues in San Antonio and Austin. House Party will kick-off Friday Night Improv at Black Potion this September, becoming the theater's primary, first-string house team. Following the tradition of major touring improv companies, House Party will host other teams and groups periodically.

“I can’t begin to say how thrilled we are to share this news with our longtime fans, especially those that come each and every week,” House Party Improv director Joshua Thomas said in a release. “We’re incredibly grateful for their support — we wouldn’t be here today without them and I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next!” 
Black Potion opened last month along the same Fredericksburg strip that hosts the historic Woodlawn Theatre and music venue The Starlighter. The tabletop tavern — a sanctuary for gaming enthusiasts to imbibe, unwind, roll dice and even purchase games stocked at the establishment — boasts impressive craft beer and wine lists.

“Black Potion was created to serve as a place where people who are passionate about their hobby or their craft or their art or whatever it is that drives them would always be welcome,” Black Potion founder Enrique Cortez said. “We are so proud to serve as House Party’s new home. They are the perfect fit for the community we are building here as we work to make sure San Antonio’s comedy and theater arts scene continues to grow and prosper.”

Tickets for Friday and Saturday night improv shows will range from $5-$10. Black Potion is located at 1900 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 101.

Nina Rangel

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Arts Slideshows

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Lourdes Grotto Replica, La Grange 936 FM 2436, La Grange, roadsideamerica.com Transport yourself to the cobbled streets of Europe at this Texas version of the grotto at Lourdes, France. Photo via Instagram / georcuzzi

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

