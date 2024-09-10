TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio Library and TPR hosting closing reception for 'Bajo La Sal' exhibition

The exhibit features paintings by Mauro de la Tierra and photography by Joshua Anthony Rodriguez.

By on Tue, Sep 10, 2024 at 4:35 pm

The exhibit at the Central Library is a multimedia collaboration between painter Mauro de la Tierra and photographer Joshua Anthony Rodriguez.
Zoe Parra
The exhibit at the Central Library is a multimedia collaboration between painter Mauro de la Tierra and photographer Joshua Anthony Rodriguez.
The San Antonio Public Library and Texas Public Radio will host a closing reception Saturday, Sept. 14, for the multimedia exhibit "Bajo La Sal," which has been on view since Aug. 3.

The event will take place noon-4 p.m. at the Central Library, 600 Soledad St., and feature the work of painter Mauro de la Tierra and photographer Joshua Anthony Rodriguez. During the reception, Texas Public Radio's Kayla Padilla will host a talk with the two San Antonio-based artists.

The closing reception also will serve as the official release of the hardcover book of their collected works for the exhibition.
Mauro de la Tierra (left) and Joshua Anthony Rodriguez (right) are the two artists featured in the exhibit.
Julia Martinez
Mauro de la Tierra (left) and Joshua Anthony Rodriguez (right) are the two artists featured in the exhibit.
"Bajo La Sal" translates to "under the salt," a reference to an ancient  mummification technique. Similarly, de la Tierra and Rodriguez hope to preserve the legacy of 30 unique San Antonio residents that are the subject of their works.

In an announcement, the artists said the individuals represent the city and highlight its "beauty, pain, triumphs and struggles." The pair added that they chose to focus on those living lifestyles often marginalized by mainstream society.
Each work in the exhibit features a San Antonio resident who represents San Antonio, particularly those living on its fringes.
Zoe Parra
Each work in the exhibit features a San Antonio resident who represents San Antonio, particularly those living on its fringes.
The work featured in "Bajo La Sal" was completed between October 2023 and May of 2024. The pieces were funded in part by a City of San Antonio Arts & Culture Individual Artist Grant.

The closing reception is free. Panadería Jiménez and Sunshine Bakery will provide food and refreshments, and DJ Joaquin Muerte will spin tunes.

