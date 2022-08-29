San Antonio movie theaters to sell $3 tickets this Saturday in celebration of National Cinema Day

The promotion comes as movie theaters struggle to recover from the pandemic and the rise of streaming services.

By on Mon, Aug 29, 2022 at 11:39 am

click to enlarge The discount includes Santikos' VIP section, where food and drinks are served to patrons in reclining chairs. - Facebook / Santikos Entertainment
Facebook / Santikos Entertainment
The discount includes Santikos' VIP section, where food and drinks are served to patrons in reclining chairs.
As part of the newly launched National Cinema Day, multiple San Antonio theaters will sell tickets for $3 all day long on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Regal Cinemas at Huebner Oaks and Alamo Quarry as well as all 10 Santikos locations around the city are participating in the promotion, according to company officials. The offer is good for all showings in every format, including n Santikos' VIP section, where patrons can order food and drink while laying back in reclining chairs.

National Cinema Day is the brainchild of the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners. The discounts are a bid to boost attendance on what's traditionally one of the slowest days of the year for movie theaters, according to the Associated Press.

Theater owners have struggled to recover since the COVID-19 pandemic, something made all the more difficult by the rise of streaming services. Cineworld, Regal's parent company, cited the meager supply of blockbuster releases as a contributing factor in its plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, the AP reports.

Earlier this year, Santikos' long-running arthouse theater the Bijou closed its doors, the chain blaming a "changing dynamic of art films and our lease coming up for renewal." Last week, the company said it would shift indie and foreign films to other theaters, offering them via a series called the Bijou Collection.

Those interested in celebrating the inaugural National Cinema Day celebration can buy tickets ahead of time by visiting regmovies.com or santikos.com.

Arts Slideshows

Natural Bridge Caverns 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd., (210) 651-6101, naturalbridgecaverns.com Right in San Antonio’s backyard is the largest known commercial caverns in the state of Texas. In 1960, students from St. Mary’s University were granted permission to explore the area and were convinced that underground passages would be found underneath a 60 foot limestone slab bridge. Sure enough, one of the students felt a draft from a rubble-filled crawlway — meaning there were additional passages. Today, you can explore the caverns through different tours. Photo courtesy of Natural Bridge Caverns

15 Texas caves worth a road trip from San Antonio
All the fun we saw at San Antonio's Summer of Santa Carla reunited members of the Lost Boys cast

All the fun we saw at San Antonio's Summer of Santa Carla reunited members of the Lost Boys cast
The White Rabbit Look, most San Antonio music fans have no complaints with the Paper Tiger, a club that consistently brings tons of great touring acts to town. Even so, some who cut their teeth on the St. Mary's Strip still have fond memories of the White Rabbit, the venue that previously occupied the building. It's understandable that folks of a certain age, whether they played the older club or just caught shows there, would have some nostalgia tied up in the Rabbit. Photo via Google Maps

20 things in San Antonio that are gone that we really miss
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con

San Antonio's full of fun diversions that fit a college student's budget

By Tommy Escobar

San Antonio's Blue Star Arts Complex has become a mainstay in the art community, offering more than just galleries to stroll.

San Antonio-tied couple trot the globe for their travel-centric print publication The Jungle Journal

By Bryan Rindfuss

The inaugural issue of The Jungle Journal was self-published in 2020.

Musicians of city's dissolved symphony reform as San Antonio Philharmonic, launch new season

By Sanford Nowlin

Musicians of city's dissolved symphony reform as San Antonio Philharmonic, launch new season

HGTV home renovation show looking to cast San Antonio residents

By Michael Karlis

The first season of HGTV's Why The Heck Did I Buy This House mostly featured homes within the 410 Loop built in the 1960s and 70s.

San Antonio-tied couple trot the globe for their travel-centric print publication The Jungle Journal

By Bryan Rindfuss

The inaugural issue of The Jungle Journal was self-published in 2020.

San Antonio's full of fun diversions that fit a college student's budget

By Tommy Escobar

San Antonio's Blue Star Arts Complex has become a mainstay in the art community, offering more than just galleries to stroll.

Musicians of city's dissolved symphony reform as San Antonio Philharmonic, launch new season

By Sanford Nowlin

Musicians of city's dissolved symphony reform as San Antonio Philharmonic, launch new season

San Antonio improv comedy troupe sets up residency at new Black Potion gaming tavern

By Nina Rangel

Black Potion opened last month on Fredericksburg Road.
