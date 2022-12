San Antonio muralist Colton Valentine unveils portrait of Big Red-swigging Santa Claus

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin Colton Valentine's yuletide mural is across from the San Antonio Museum of Art.

San Antonio muralist Colton Valentine has made a name for himself by portraying pop culture figures on downtown walls, among them Bad Bunny, Cardi B and David Bowie.But for his new holiday-themed creation, the street artist turned to folklore for inspiration — and gave it a puro San Anto twist.The mural, located at 317 Jones Street, across from the San Antonio Museum of Art, puts an Alamo City spin on Father Christmas. Valentine's wall-sized Santa Claus has a face tattoo and twinkling brown eyes, and the Tower of the Americas peeks from behind his voluminous belly.The clincher though? St. Nick is swigging from that most SA of beverages: a bottle of Big Red."I did all this on purpose, so there's some way for the locals and Hispanic cultures to resonate with this more so than the typical, blue-eyed Santa Claus," Valentine told KENS5 TV news . "It's gonna resonate with kids who'll be like, 'That Santa Claus looks like my uncle.'"Based on comments posted to Valentine's Instagram account , the work is getting the response he hoped for."My family is discussing a group photo under this awesome mural," one Instagram user posted. "Big Red and Santa for life!""Just missing the plate of tamales instead of cookies," another gushed.