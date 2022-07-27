San Antonio Museum of Art brings '90s fun with Friday screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

click to enlarge Warner Bros. The pizza-loving humanoid turtles will be featured in a screening at SAMA.

Everyone's favorite heroes in a half shell are hitting the big screen at SAMA's Film on the Green event, presented in partnership with Slab Cinema.This outdoor film screening on SAMA's West Courtyard is big on both family fun and '90s nostalgia.documents the journey of the reptilian dream team, from their humble sewer-surfing beginnings through their transformation into crime-fighting and pizza-loving humanoids tasked with saving the world from the evil Shredder.Due to limited space, admission will be first come, first served — so arrive early and with your lawn chairs, blankets and snacks in hand. However, for the safety of others and to ensure the cleanliness of the grounds, the museum is asking attendees to keep pets and alcoholic beverages at home.