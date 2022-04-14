San Antonio native publishes children's book featuring a French bulldog that visits Fiesta

click to enlarge
Courtesy Catherine Alvarez-McCurdy
King Louie the Dog is El Rey de Fiesta is available on Amazon.
Fiesta 2022 may be one for the books at this point, but a former preschool teacher aims to keep the spirit of San Antonio’s biggest party alive in
a book.
Alamo City native Catherine Alvarez-McCurdy's new children’s book King Louie the Dog is El Rey de Fiesta
follows French bulldog King Louie as he travels here to attend Fiesta.
Courtesy Catherine Alvarez-McCurdy
Author Catherine Alvarez-McCurdy is a San Antonio native now living in New York City.
The rhyming, 28-page book follows the pooch and his human friend Alla as they spend time at local landmarks including Hemisfair Park and the Riverwalk. King Louie also meets El Rey de Fiesta who presents him with his very own crown.
After graduating from San Antonio’s International School of the Americas in 2011, Alvarez-McCurdy spent years teaching Pre-K students in Chicago. She then moved to New York, where, amid the pandemic, she published her first in the King Louie series, King Louie the Dog Explores Central Park Zoo
.
Both King Louie books are aimed at readers up to age 6, and are available on Amazon
.
