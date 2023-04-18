San Antonio officials urge XFL fans to prepare for traffic, parking issues ahead of Saturday's football game

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / XFL
The XFL's San Antonio Brahmas are playing Saturday at the Alamodome.
City officials are urging football fans who plan to catch Saturday’s San Antonio Brahmas game at the Alamodome to make preparations for Fiesta-based traffic and parking issues.
The Dome’s Lot C will be closed to host Fiesta Carnival, and parking at Lot B will be open on first-come, first-served basis, according to the city. What's more, additional Fiesta events in and around downtown are likely to snarl traffic.
As a result, officials encourage those attending the XFL football game to make use VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Park & Ride.
Park & Ride service will be available to and from Crossroads Mall, 151 Crossroads Blvd., to a station on the north end of the Alamodome. The service runs $1.30 each way with free parking at Crossroads. It will start at noon and run for an hour after the game's wrap-up. More Park & Ride information is available online
.
Lot B at the Alamodome will open at 10:30 a.m. for the game with spots running $10. ADA spots are available in Lot A, starting at 7 a.m. at a cost of $25 per space.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter