San Antonio Parks and Rec opening eight public pools as weather heats up

Pools will be open on Saturdays and Sundays as part of the city's pre-season schedule.

By on Thu, May 12, 2022 at 9:31 am

Eight city pools will be open starting May 21. Admission is free of charge.
Instagram / saparksandrec
Eight city pools will be open starting May 21. Admission is free of charge.
San Antonio's Department of Parks and Recreation will open eight pools this month as part of its pre-season schedule.

The pools will be open Saturdays and Sundays starting May 21, according to a news release. Their hours will run 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and admission is free.

“With temperatures rising and reaching triple digit heat so early in the year, we’re excited to provide more swimming opportunities earlier in the season for the community to stay cool and have fun outdoors,” Parks and Recreation Director Homer Garcia III said in a written statement.

The following pools will open, pre-season:

Cassiano Pool, 1440 S. Zarzamora St.
Dellview Pool, 500 Basswood Drive
Fairchild Pool, 1214 E. Crockett St.
Kingsborough Pool, 350 Felps Blvd.
St. Lady Bird Johnson Pool, 10700 Nacogdoches Road
Spring Time Pool, 6571 Spring Time St.
Southside Lions Pool, 3100 Hiawatha St.
Westwood Pool, 7627 W. Military Drive

