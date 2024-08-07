WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio Parks and Recreation extends season for seven public pools

The pools will remain open on weekends through Sept. 15.

By on Wed, Aug 7, 2024 at 3:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A lifeguard keeps watch at one of San Antonio's public pools. - Instagram / saparksandrec
Instagram / saparksandrec
A lifeguard keeps watch at one of San Antonio's public pools.
San Antonio Parks and Recreation has extended the season for seven of its public pools.

The following pools will stay open on between 1 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 12 through Sept. 15:
  • Cassiano, 1728 Potosi St.
  • Fairchild, 1214 E. Crockett St.
  • Kingsborough, 350 Felps Blvd.
  • Lady Bird Johnson, 10700 Nacogdoches Road
  • Springtime, 6571 Spring Time Drive
  • Westwood, 7627 W. Military Drive
In addition, Woodlawn Lake Pool, 221 Alexander Ave., will continue to open for morning lap swimming and aqua-fitness Tuesday through Friday, according to Parks and Rec officials.

The city's seven splash pads will also remain open daily from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. through October. Those are at:
  • Benavides Park, 1500 Saltillo St.
  • Elmendorf Lake Park, 3700 W. Commerce St.
  • Hemisfair, 600 Hemisfair Way
  • Lincoln Park, 2915 E. Commerce St.
  • Martin Luther King Park, 3503 Martin Luther King Dr.
  • Pearsal Park, 5102 Old Pearsall Rd.
  • Ward Park, 435 E. Sunshine Dr.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Fired San Antonio poet laureate sues the city over his removal

By Sanford Nowlin

Nephtali De León is known for poems, stories and essays that have been published in multiple countries and languages.

San Antonio’s new minor-league ballpark is opening in 2028, letter from local leaders says

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Missions risked being kicked out out of the league if a plan to replace aging Wolff Stadium wasn't ironed out by the start of next of the 2025 season.

If Texas were a country, it would be sixth in the world for Olympic medals

By Stephanie Koithan

Although born in Ohio, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has lived in Texas most of her life.

San Antonio’s inaugural Xicanx Month celebrates power, scope of the Chicano Arts Movement

By Anjali Gupta

The installation Los Brillantes at Ruby City is among the exhibitions highlighted as part of Xicanx Month.

Fired San Antonio poet laureate sues the city over his removal

By Sanford Nowlin

Nephtali De León is known for poems, stories and essays that have been published in multiple countries and languages.

San Antonio’s inaugural Xicanx Month celebrates power, scope of the Chicano Arts Movement

By Anjali Gupta

The installation Los Brillantes at Ruby City is among the exhibitions highlighted as part of Xicanx Month.

New exhibition by San Antonio artist Justin Korver peels back the layers of camouflage

By Sanford Nowlin

Justin Korver's new exhibition at Fl!ght Gallery continues his examination of hunting culture.

New San Antonio conversation series EDTalks (But Mostly Listens) debuts Wednesday

By Anjali Gupta

Artist Ed Saavedra's new live conversation series will take place at Brick at Blue Star.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us