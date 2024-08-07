San Antonio Parks and Recreation extends season for seven public pools

The following pools will stay open on between 1 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 12 through Sept. 15:
- Cassiano, 1728 Potosi St.
- Fairchild, 1214 E. Crockett St.
- Kingsborough, 350 Felps Blvd.
- Lady Bird Johnson, 10700 Nacogdoches Road
- Springtime, 6571 Spring Time Drive
- Westwood, 7627 W. Military Drive
The city's seven splash pads will also remain open daily from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. through October. Those are at:
- Benavides Park, 1500 Saltillo St.
- Elmendorf Lake Park, 3700 W. Commerce St.
- Hemisfair, 600 Hemisfair Way
- Lincoln Park, 2915 E. Commerce St.
- Martin Luther King Park, 3503 Martin Luther King Dr.
- Pearsal Park, 5102 Old Pearsall Rd.
- Ward Park, 435 E. Sunshine Dr.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed