San Antonio Parks and Recreation to open 11 pools for pre-season operation this weekend

The following pools will open for their pre-season schedule:
- Concepcion, 600 E. Theo Parkway
- Cuellar, 502 S.W. 36th St.
- Dellview, 500 Basswood Drive
- Elmendorf, 235 Shore Drive
- Fairchild, 1214 E Crockett St.
- Garza, 5800 Hemphill Drive
- Heritage, 1423 S. Ellison Drive
- Lady Bird Johnson, 10700 Nacogdoches Road
- Southside Lions, 3100 Hiawatha St.
- Spring Time, 6571 Spring Time Drive
- Woodlawn, 221 Alexander Ave.
Information on appropriate swim attire and additional city pool locations is available online.
