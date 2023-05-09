Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio Parks and Recreation to open 11 pools for pre-season operation this weekend

Initially, the pools will be available 1-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

By on Tue, May 9, 2023 at 10:04 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A total of 11 city pools will be open starting May 13. Admission is free. - Instagram / saparksandrec
Instagram / saparksandrec
A total of 11 city pools will be open starting May 13. Admission is free.
On Saturday, May 13, the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will open 11 pools across the Alamo City for pre-season use.

The following pools will open for their pre-season schedule:
  • Concepcion, 600 E. Theo Parkway
  • Cuellar, 502 S.W. 36th St.
  • Dellview, 500 Basswood Drive
  • Elmendorf, 235 Shore Drive
  • Fairchild, 1214 E Crockett St.
  • Garza, 5800 Hemphill Drive
  • Heritage, 1423 S. Ellison Drive
  • Lady Bird Johnson, 10700 Nacogdoches Road
  • Southside Lions, 3100 Hiawatha St.
  • Spring Time, 6571 Spring Time Drive
  • Woodlawn, 221 Alexander Ave.
They will be available 1-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free. Regular-season hours will begin June 17.

Information on appropriate swim attire and additional city pool locations is available online.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New York's MoMA acquires three works by San Antonio artist César A. Martínez

By Kelly Nelson

César A. Martínez, Serape: 26 Apr 1980, 1980, Acrylic and graphite on paper, 22 1/4 × 30" (56.5 × 76.2 cm). Museum Acquisition, The Edward John Noble Foundation

D.C. Defenders will face Arlington Renegades at XFL Championship Game at the Alamodome Saturday

By Michael Karlis

The Alamodome will host the XFL's first-ever championship game.

Comedian Adam Conover is coming to San Antonio this weekend to explain everything

By Michael Karlis

The humorist and political commentator launched the show The G Word with Adam Conover on Netflix in 2022.

Dark Comedy: Ceramic artist Michael Guerra Foerster embraces the playful and the ephemeral

By Bryan Rindfuss

Michael Guerra Foerster's "Floops" are smiling creatures partly inspired by the cartoons of his youth

Also in Arts

Classic Theatre of San Antonio brings Shakespeare's Measure for Measure to the Radius Center

By Macks Cook

Classic Theatre of San Antonio brings Shakespeare's Measure for Measure to the Radius Center

D.C. Defenders will face Arlington Renegades at XFL Championship Game at the Alamodome Saturday

By Michael Karlis

The Alamodome will host the XFL's first-ever championship game.

Comedian Adam Conover is coming to San Antonio this weekend to explain everything

By Michael Karlis

The humorist and political commentator launched the show The G Word with Adam Conover on Netflix in 2022.

New York's MoMA acquires three works by San Antonio artist César A. Martínez

By Kelly Nelson

César A. Martínez, Serape: 26 Apr 1980, 1980, Acrylic and graphite on paper, 22 1/4 × 30" (56.5 × 76.2 cm). Museum Acquisition, The Edward John Noble Foundation
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us