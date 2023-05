San Antonio Parks and Recreation to open 11 pools for pre-season operation this weekend

click to enlarge Instagram / saparksandrec A total of 11 city pools will be open starting May 13. Admission is free.

Concepcion, 600 E. Theo Parkway

Cuellar, 502 S.W. 36th St.

Dellview, 500 Basswood Drive

Elmendorf, 235 Shore Drive

Fairchild, 1214 E Crockett St.

Garza, 5800 Hemphill Drive

Heritage, 1423 S. Ellison Drive

Lady Bird Johnson, 10700 Nacogdoches Road

Southside Lions, 3100 Hiawatha St.

Spring Time, 6571 Spring Time Drive

Woodlawn, 221 Alexander Ave.

On Saturday, May 13, the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will open 11 pools across the Alamo City for pre-season use.The following pools will open for their pre-season schedule:They will be available 1-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free. Regular-season hours will begin June 17.Information on appropriate swim attire and additional city pool locations is available online