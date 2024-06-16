San Antonio performance venues adapting to those with sensory sensitivity

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Alamodome The Alamodome's Michelle Brady looks over the stadium's sensory room, which can provide relief for people on the autism spectrum.

Alamodome Events Services Manager Michelle Brady fully grasped the importance of the stadium’s sensory room after she opened it up for a mother seeking a quiet place for her son who has autism.

The boy was feeling overwhelmed in the unfamiliar environment, and the mother was worried she’d have to leave and miss the once-in-a-lifetime experience of watching a relative’s graduation ceremony. Instead, the insulated room offered an oasis to restore her son’s calm, allowing them to stay through the event.

“She was almost in tears,” Brady said. “She said, ‘I didn’t know whether I’d be able to stay to watch the graduation because of my son.’”

San Antonio’s city-owned Alamodome is among a growing number of sports, entertainment and arts facilities that have taken steps to accommodate guests with autism and other special needs.

Diversions such as concerts, sporting events and even family friendly plays often include loud sounds and flashing lights that can be troubling to people on the autism spectrum. Special quiet rooms can help those with special needs decompress and stabilize.

The Alamodome’s sensory room, which opened in 2021, offers a quiet space large enough for an entire family. Blackout drapes can be pulled over its large picture window to cut down on visual stimuli, and the room contains therapeutic items such as fidget toys, soundproof headphones, a beanbag chair and even a lighted lava lamp with toy fish inside.

“People want to create experiences that everyone in the family can enjoy, and sometimes family members might be sensitive to strobe lighting or certain sounds that might be triggering,” said Paula Hobbie, the Alamodome's event services manager. “Our sensory room is a safe space, a quiet place to process those emotions.”

Guests wanting to use the Alamodome’s sensory room can sign in at a guest-services kiosk in the facility’s North Plaza and receive an escort to the third-floor room.

The San Antonio Spurs’ Frost Bank Center established its own sensory room in 2019, and other sports facilities including Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium and Houston’s NRG Stadium also have set aside sensory-friendly space.

For its part, San Antonio’s Tobin Center for the Performing Arts offers matinee performances of certain events that have been modified for people with sensory sensitivity. Similarly, the Majestic Theatre offers some programming during which it limits crowds, lights and noise for those with special needs.

Some movie theaters are now offering special screenings for people with sensory sensitivity, and a growing number of large retailers have set aside quiet rooms.

While not every venue is able to offer its own sensory room, and certain touring performances are unlikely to make accommodations for people on the spectrum, experts said the trend is growing.

“It’s definitely becoming more common,” said Adriana Crostley, outreach director at the Autism Society of Texas. “People are becoming more aware of sensory overload, especially in kids with autism, but it even happens for adults.”

The numbers speak for themselves. Around 800,000 Texans — or about one out of every 36 people in the state — have been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum, according to the Autism Society of Texas. That means a lot of families are looking for entertainment options and gathering places willing to accommodate their most sensitive members.

“It makes it so much easier during the experience if there’s some way to take breaks [from the stimulus],” Crostley said. “These kinds of sensory rooms and sensory-friendly performances allow families to enjoy things together and have that option.”

The Alamodome’s Hobbie said she hopes the growing awareness of facilities such as sensory rooms will help those on the spectrum be able to explore some of the same entertainment options enjoyed by others.

“The more people discover these options are out there, the more they’ll be able to get out there and enjoy different events,” she added.