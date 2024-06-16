SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio performance venues adapting to those with sensory sensitivity

The Alamodome, the Tobin Center and the Majestic Theatre are among the facilities creating safe spaces for visitors or arranging special performances for those with sensory sensitivity.

By on Sun, Jun 16, 2024 at 9:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Alamodome's Michelle Brady looks over the stadium's sensory room, which can provide relief for people on the autism spectrum. - Courtesy Photo / Alamodome
Courtesy Photo / Alamodome
The Alamodome's Michelle Brady looks over the stadium's sensory room, which can provide relief for people on the autism spectrum.
Alamodome Events Services Manager Michelle Brady fully grasped the importance of the stadium’s sensory room after she opened it up for a mother seeking a quiet place for her son who has autism.

The boy was feeling overwhelmed in the unfamiliar environment, and the mother was worried she’d have to leave and miss the once-in-a-lifetime experience of watching a relative’s graduation ceremony. Instead, the insulated room offered an oasis to restore her son’s calm, allowing them to stay through the event.

“She was almost in tears,” Brady said. “She said, ‘I didn’t know whether I’d be able to stay to watch the graduation because of my son.’”

San Antonio’s city-owned Alamodome is among a growing number of sports, entertainment and arts facilities that have taken steps to accommodate guests with autism and other special needs.

Diversions such as concerts, sporting events and even family friendly plays often include loud sounds and flashing lights that can be troubling to people on the autism spectrum. Special quiet rooms can help those with special needs decompress and stabilize.

The Alamodome’s sensory room, which opened in 2021, offers a quiet space large enough for an entire family. Blackout drapes can be pulled over its large picture window to cut down on visual stimuli, and the room contains therapeutic items such as fidget toys, soundproof headphones, a beanbag chair and even a lighted lava lamp with toy fish inside.

“People want to create experiences that everyone in the family can enjoy, and sometimes family members might be sensitive to strobe lighting or certain sounds that might be triggering,” said Paula Hobbie, the Alamodome's event services manager. “Our sensory room is a safe space, a quiet place to process those emotions.”

Guests wanting to use the Alamodome’s sensory room can sign in at a guest-services kiosk in the facility’s North Plaza and receive an escort to the third-floor room.

The San Antonio Spurs’ Frost Bank Center established its own sensory room in 2019, and other sports facilities including Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium and Houston’s NRG Stadium also have set aside sensory-friendly space.

For its part, San Antonio’s Tobin Center for the Performing Arts offers matinee performances of certain events that have been modified for people with sensory sensitivity. Similarly, the Majestic Theatre offers some programming during which it limits crowds, lights and noise for those with special needs.

Some movie theaters are now offering special screenings for people with sensory sensitivity, and a growing number of large retailers have set aside quiet rooms.

While not every venue is able to offer its own sensory room, and certain touring performances are unlikely to make accommodations for people on the spectrum, experts said the trend is growing.

“It’s definitely becoming more common,” said Adriana Crostley, outreach director at the Autism Society of Texas. “People are becoming more aware of sensory overload, especially in kids with autism, but it even happens for adults.”

The numbers speak for themselves. Around 800,000 Texans — or about one out of every 36 people in the state — have been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum, according to the Autism Society of Texas. That means a lot of families are looking for entertainment options and gathering places willing to accommodate their most sensitive members.

“It makes it so much easier during the experience if there’s some way to take breaks [from the stimulus],” Crostley said. “These kinds of sensory rooms and sensory-friendly performances allow families to enjoy things together and have that option.”

The Alamodome’s Hobbie said she hopes the growing awareness of facilities such as sensory rooms will help those on the spectrum be able to explore some of the same entertainment options enjoyed by others.

“The more people discover these options are out there, the more they’ll be able to get out there and enjoy different events,” she added.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Spurs to host free NBA Draft watch party at The Rock at La Cantera

By Michael Karlis

Fans will be able to watch the Spurs make the No. 4 and No. 8 picks on The Rock's 40-foot outdoor LED screen.

San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum kicking off film series with Giant

By Caroline Wolff

San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum kicking off film series with Giant

San Antonio's Junteenth Freedom Parade will take place this Saturday

By Anjali Gupta

A Juneteenth flag waves in the wind during a 2023 ceremony.

Groundbreaking 'Xicanx: Dreamers + Changemakers' exhibition opening in San Antonio

By Bryan Rindfuss

Judith F. Baca's Tres Marias Pachuca is among the works featured in the Xicanx exhibition at the Contemporary at Blue Star.

San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum kicking off film series with Giant

By Caroline Wolff

San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum kicking off film series with Giant

San Antonio's Junteenth Freedom Parade will take place this Saturday

By Anjali Gupta

A Juneteenth flag waves in the wind during a 2023 ceremony.

San Antonio's Overtime Theater stages In a Margaret Atwood Minute

By Anjali Gupta

In Margaret Atwood Minute was written by award-winning playwright Anne Valentino.

San Antonio Spurs to host free NBA Draft watch party at The Rock at La Cantera

By Michael Karlis

Fans will be able to watch the Spurs make the No. 4 and No. 8 picks on The Rock's 40-foot outdoor LED screen.
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us