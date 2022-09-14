San Antonio Philharmonic makes its debut with concert featuring Brahms, Prokofiev and Ravel

click to enlarge Beth Ross Buckley The concert will be led by guest conductor Ken-David Masur.

Following a nine-month musicians' strike, the San Antonio Symphony's management dissolved the 83-year-old ensemble in June, but that didn't spell the end for orchestral music in the Alamo City.Former symphony musicians have banded together to form the San Antonio Philharmonic, which will perform a season of 13 concerts starting this month.Led by guest conductor Ken-David Masur, the Philharmonic will play its debut concert at the First Baptist Church of San Antonio, the venue where the musicians gave several performances during the strike. The inaugural program will feature Johannes Brahms', selections from Sergei Prokofiev's balletand Maurice Ravel's famous crowd-pleaserThe concert also will showcase the world premiere of San Antonio composer Ethan Wickman's"Our musicians, who hail from around the world and now call San Antonio home, are determined to instill in our neighbors the excitement of great music, to move audiences emotionally during a time of disruption and change," said San Antonio Philharmonic President and bassoonist Brian Petkovich in a press release. "This is an historic opportunity to do something special and lasting, and we invite everyone to be part of continuing this cultural legacy for San Antonio."