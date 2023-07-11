Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio Philharmonic pulls in $100,000 donation

The San Antonio Symphony League gave the money, repeating a gift it made to the musicians during their months-long strike.

By on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 3:40 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The San Antonio Philharmonic performs at First Baptist Church. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Philharmonic
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Philharmonic
The San Antonio Philharmonic performs at First Baptist Church.
The San Antonio Philharmonic, the musician-led orchestra that emerged from the ashes of the city's now-defunct symphony, has landed a $100,000 donation from the San Antonio Symphony League.

The grant is the first from the Symphony League since musicians launched the Philharmonic last summer. Founded in 1950, the nonprofit Symphony League supports and cultivates live classic music and musical education programs in the San Antonio area.

Although the grant marks Symphony League's first donation to the Philharmonic, it ponied up an equally large sum to support the musicians of the San Antonio Symphony during the months-long strike that preceded management dissolving the orchestra.

“This gift and one in the same amount we gave to the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony Performance Fund in 2022 reflect our belief in the Philharmonic’s high artistic standards and in their using these funds for the cultural good of the community," Symphony League President Joan Whitely said in a statement.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Dave Chappelle bringing laughs, controversy to San Antonio on Wednesday

By Sanford Nowlin

Will Chappelle go on a transphobic diatribe when he appears in San Antonio? Who knows.

San Antonio's Wembanyama proves naysayers wrong in dominant performance against the Trailblazers

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's Wembanyama proves naysayers wrong in dominant performance against the Trailblazers

The Alamo to host free Sensory-Friendly evening of learning

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Alamo received Sensory Inclusive certification from KultureCity, a nonprofit organization,

New exhibitions at San Antonio's Artpace examine histories both public and personal

By Marco Aquino

Angela Guerra Walley's "We Are Quilted Together" installation is on display in Artpace's Main Space.

Also in Arts

Dave Chappelle bringing laughs, controversy to San Antonio on Wednesday

By Sanford Nowlin

Will Chappelle go on a transphobic diatribe when he appears in San Antonio? Who knows.

San Antonio's Wembanyama proves naysayers wrong in dominant performance against the Trailblazers

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's Wembanyama proves naysayers wrong in dominant performance against the Trailblazers

The Alamo to host free Sensory-Friendly evening of learning

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Alamo received Sensory Inclusive certification from KultureCity, a nonprofit organization,

Las Vegas authorities won't file charges against Wembanyama security guard

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama is set to make his NBA debut on Friday in a Summer League matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us