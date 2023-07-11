San Antonio Philharmonic pulls in $100,000 donation

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Philharmonic The San Antonio Philharmonic performs at First Baptist Church.

The San Antonio Philharmonic, the musician-led orchestra that emerged from the ashes of the city's now-defunct symphony, has landed a $100,000 donation from the San Antonio Symphony League.The grant is the first from the Symphony League since musicians launched the Philharmonic last summer. Founded in 1950, the nonprofit Symphony League supports and cultivates live classic music and musical education programs in the San Antonio area.

Although the grant marks Symphony League's first donation to the Philharmonic, it ponied up an equally large sum to support the musicians of the San Antonio Symphony during the months-long strike that preceded management dissolving the orchestra.



“This gift and one in the same amount we gave to the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony Performance Fund in 2022 reflect our belief in the Philharmonic’s high artistic standards and in their using these funds for the cultural good of the community," Symphony League President Joan Whitely said in a statement.

