San Antonio Philharmonic to perform free Diez y Seis concert at Lanier High School

The San Antonio Philharmonic performs at First Baptist Church.

The San Antonio Philharmonic will perform a free Diez y Seis concert Friday, Sept. 15, at the Lanier High School Auditorium.

The program for the performance will include both national anthems, music from renowned Mexican composers and other favorites, according to Philharmonic officials. The orchestra organized the concert as it was establishing its home office at the West Side's Avenida Guadalupe, two blocks from Lanier, 1514 W. Cesar Chavez Boulevard.



The concert will run from 4-6 p.m.



“Upon the recommendation of [former Mayor] Henry Cisneros, it was deemed fitting for the Philharmonic orchestra to create a historic event by performing at Lanier High School, which has stood for a century, in commemoration of the Diez y Seis celebration,” Executive Director Roberto Treviño said in a statement, “We are proud to declare our presence on the West Side as collaborative partners and neighbors, working together to uplift the entire community through the power of tradition, music and art.”

Diez y Seis de Septiembre commemorates the beginning of Mexico's fight for independence from Spain on Sept. 16, 1810. It began when a Catholic Priest delivered a rousing speech in the central city of Dolores that urged the people of Mexico to rise up.



The Lanier concert will be the Philharmonic’s second West Side performance in recent months. On May 5, the musicians performed a Cinco de Mayo concert at Plaza Guadalupe to a packed house.



The Philharmonic's second-season Classics Series of 10 concerts will kick off Sept. 22 and 23. All Classics Series concerts take place at First Baptist Church, 515 McCullough Avenue. The orchestra also will perform community and Young People’s Concerts this season.



The San Antonio Philharmonic was formed by musicians from the now-defunct San Antonio Symphony in 2022. The Symphony's management dissolved the group after a months-long labor dispute with the players, whom it asked to take deep cuts in pay and benefits.