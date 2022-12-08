San Antonio poet Naomi Shihab Nye will join quartet Agarita for its latest collaborative performance

Nye will read selections of her poetry throughout a program that features works by Olivier Messiaen, Ludwig van Beethoven and more.

By on Thu, Dec 8, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Agarita will perform a program of chamber music ranging from recognizable classics to more obscure offerings. - Natalia Sun
Natalia Sun
San Antonio quartet Agarita will be joined by critically acclaimed poet Naomi Shihab Nye for its latest collaborative concert. The performance will feature poetry readings interspersed among a program of chamber music ranging from recognizable classics to more obscure offerings.

In addition to Nye, Agarita members Daniel Anastasio (piano), Marisa Bushman (viola), Ignacio Gallego (cello) and Sarah Silver Manzke (violin) will be joined by guest musician Stanislav Chernyshev (clarinet).

Nye will read selections of her poetry throughout a program that includes the first movements of Olivier Messiaen's Quartet for the End of Time and Ludwig van Beethoven's String Quartet in C Minor.

Other pieces featured in the concert include Ned Rorem's Mazurka from End of Summer, the third movement of Timo Andres' Piano Trio and the first movement of Francis Poulenc's Clarinet Sonata, as well as a whimsical performance of Erik Griswold's Ambling for Toy Piano.

Free, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Radius Center, 106 Auditorium Circle #120, (210) 227-8111, agarita.org.

