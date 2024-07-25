WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio Public Library holding free screening of sf-horror classic Alien on Friday

The movie is part of the library's Friday Retro Movies for Adults series and will screen at the Collins Garden branch.

By on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 12:21 pm

click to enlarge The xenomorph at the center of Alien is one of cinema's most nightmarish creations. - Robert Penn - © 2003 Twentieth Century Fox
Robert Penn - © 2003 Twentieth Century Fox
The xenomorph at the center of Alien is one of cinema's most nightmarish creations.
The San Antonio Public Library's free Friday Retro Movies for Adults series is presenting Alien for its next installment — a movie that stands alongside classics like The Silence of the Lambs and Chinatown as eternally perfect works of Hollywood filmmaking.

Just like your favorite album, you can return to Alien again and again and be dazzled. Nothing has aged. The effects still look great, the performances are uniformly brilliant — Harry Dean Stanton’s casual insouciance, Yaphet Kotto’s intensity, Ian Holm’s chilly callousness and Sigourney Weaver’s ferocious, indelible presence.

This is still Ridley Scott’s best film, still the best film in the esteemed Alien series and still the greatest horror sci-fi film. Like the xenomorph at its center, Alien is unkillable, and just like Holm’s android Ash, it is impossible not to “admire its purity, unclouded by conscience, remorse or delusions of morality.”

Free, 2-4 p.m., Collins Garden Library, 200 N. Park Blvd., (210) 207-9120, mysapl.org.

July 24, 2024

