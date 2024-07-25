San Antonio Public Library holding free screening of sf-horror classic Alien on Friday

click to enlarge
Robert Penn - © 2003 Twentieth Century Fox
The xenomorph at the center of Alien is one of cinema's most nightmarish creations.
The San Antonio Public Library's free Friday Retro Movies for Adults series is presenting Alien
for its next installment — a movie that stands alongside classics like The Silence of the Lambs
and Chinatown
as eternally perfect works of Hollywood filmmaking.
Just like your favorite album, you can return to Alien
again and again and be dazzled. Nothing has aged. The effects still look great, the performances are uniformly brilliant — Harry Dean Stanton’s casual insouciance, Yaphet Kotto’s intensity, Ian Holm’s chilly callousness and Sigourney Weaver’s ferocious, indelible presence.
This is still Ridley Scott’s best film, still the best film in the esteemed Alien
series and still the greatest horror sci-fi film. Like the xenomorph at its center, Alien
is unkillable, and just like Holm’s android Ash, it is impossible not to “admire its purity, unclouded by conscience, remorse or delusions of morality.”
Free, 2-4 p.m., Collins Garden Library, 200 N. Park Blvd., (210) 207-9120, mysapl.org.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed