San Antonio queens bring Pride-themed drag show Drag Out Loud to LOL Comedy Club Thursday

Attendees are in for standout performances, amazing costumes and, naturally, plenty of ribald fun.

Featured performers include Aysia Rawze.
This all-inclusive 21-and-over drag show kicks Pride Month into high gear with a star-studded lineup that includes some of San Antonio's best performers.

Expect to see Miss Gay South Texas USofA Newcomer Mehgan Iman Dlux, Tezla Rawze, KylieGorgeous Dlux, Anita Dlux and Aysia Rawze and more turning heads.

Attendees are also in for standout performances, amazing costumes and, naturally, plenty of ribald fun.

$15, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

