San Antonio ranks among best U.S. cities for golfers in new study

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Regan Bender
Brackenridge Park's public golf course is one of more than 30 in the Alamo City.
With San Antonio boasting more than 30 courses plus the annual Valero Texas Open, perhaps it should come as little surprise that it's emerged as a golf destination.
To that point, the Alamo City landed at No. 10 on a new ranking of the best U.S. cities for golfers
conducted by Lawnstarter, an online yard-service marketplace. It's the second year in a row SA has landed on Lawnstarter's list. Last year, the city ranked No. 11.
To determine the rankings, researchers compared the nation's 200 largest cities using 22 indicators that matter to golf enthusiasts, including the number of golf courses, access to equipment and favorable weather.
Scottsdale, Arizona, took the top spot in this year's list, while the entertainment meccas of Orlando and Las Vegas took the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively. Other Texas cities that landed in the top 25 include Dallas at No. 12 and Houston at No. 13.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed