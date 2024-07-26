WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio Reggae Festival taking place this Saturday at Rosedale Park

This year's lineup of musical acts includes Lutan Fyah, Droop Lion and the Contrabandits.

By on Fri, Jul 26, 2024 at 4:01 pm

click to enlarge People dance to the music at 2023's San Antonio Reggae Festival. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
People dance to the music at 2023's San Antonio Reggae Festival.
Rosedale Park will be jammin' Saturday to the sounds of the 9th Annual San Antonio Reggae Festival.

This year's lineup of musical acts includes Lutan Fyah, Droop Lion and the Contrabandits, among others. The event also includes family-friendly activities, vendors, food trucks, frozen treats, a children's playground, hula hoops and, naturally, Jamaican and Caribbean foods.

Gates at Rosedale Park, 303 Dartmouth St., will open at 2 p.m. for the fest, which is expected to wrap up around 11 p.m.

Tickets, which run $30, are available online and at the festival's entrance. Children under 12 are free.

Reggae Fest is a rain or shine event.

