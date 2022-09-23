San Antonio River Authority giving away 100 native trees this Saturday

The tree giveaway will start at 9 a.m., and the event also will include an educational workshop and outdoor activities.

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 1:49 pm

The event will include educational workshops to learn more about the local river basin. - Instagram / sariverauthority
Instagram / sariverauthority
The event will include educational workshops to learn more about the local river basin.
Those looking to get back to the earth by planting local flora are in luck.

The San Antonio River Authority's annual River Symposium will return this Saturday at Confluence Park, and the event will include a giveaway of 100 native trees.

Attendees can also sit in on educational workshops to learn more about the local river basin. There will also be skids' activities, a paddling race and local vendors.

The free trees will be available starting at 9 a.m., and attendees can pick up an infant tree in a one-gallon pot while supplies last.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

Arts Slideshows

Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

Arts Slideshows

Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

Trending

Canadian 'drag clown' Jimbo will strut her stuff at the Bonham Exchange Thursday

By Bryan Rindfuss

Canadian 'drag clown' Jimbo will strut her stuff at the Bonham Exchange Thursday

The Pastie Pops will bare it all at the Burlesque & Variety Show at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

By Kelly Nelson

The Pastie Pops will bare it all at the Burlesque &amp; Variety Show at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

San Antonians can explore downtown on foot or on wheels at Síclovía Sunday

By Macks Cook

Participants can enjoy Síclovía on foot, on skates, by bike and even with their pets.

'America's Favorite Husband' Steve Treviño brings family-themed stand-up to San Antonio this week

By Kiko Martinez

One of Treviño's jokes is currently popular on TikTok.

Also in Arts

Artpace exhibition 'Our Step, Our Hope' showcases art from San Antonio's South Korean sister city

By Marco Aquino

Youngsung Hwang, Family Story.

San Antonians can explore downtown on foot or on wheels at Síclovía Sunday

By Macks Cook

Participants can enjoy Síclovía on foot, on skates, by bike and even with their pets.

The Pastie Pops will bare it all at the Burlesque & Variety Show at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

By Kelly Nelson

The Pastie Pops will bare it all at the Burlesque &amp; Variety Show at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

'America's Favorite Husband' Steve Treviño brings family-themed stand-up to San Antonio this week

By Kiko Martinez

One of Treviño's jokes is currently popular on TikTok.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us