San Antonio River Authority giving away 100 native trees this Saturday

The event will include educational workshops to learn more about the local river basin.
Those looking to get back to the earth by planting local flora are in luck.
The San Antonio River Authority's annual River Symposium
will return this Saturday at Confluence Park, and the event will include a giveaway of 100 native trees.
Attendees can also sit in on educational workshops to learn more about the local river basin. There will also be skids' activities, a paddling race and local vendors.
The free trees will be available starting at 9 a.m., and attendees can pick up an infant tree in a one-gallon pot while supplies last.
