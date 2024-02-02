San Antonio Rodeo's Western Heritage Weekend kicks off Friday

click to enlarge
Michael Karlis
Cowboys make their way down Houston Street as part of the annual Western Heritage Parade last year.
Get ready to Roedo San Antonio. Well, not quite yet.
Although the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo doesn't get underway until Feb. 8, a host of family-friendly events are happening this weekend as part of the lead-up Western Heritage Weekend.
Western Heritage Weekend kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday in San Antonio's Historic Market Square, where folks will find food, music and folks selling Western gear.
Then, at 9 a.m. Saturday, the Rodeo Wrangler breakfast at Milan Park will mark the beginning of the first full day of activities. The 5K Stampede will get underway as runners take to Houston Street at 9:30 a.m. The annual Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive will follow with horses and steers making their way through downtown starting at 9:50 p.m.
The Vaquero Cook-off will take place at Market Square from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., giving rodeo revelers a chance to try out authentic Texas barbecue.
The Western Heritage Weekend's Family Day will occur Sunday Market Square from noon until 5 p.m. Vendors will sell souvenirs and more while visitors can grab food and take in live music.
More details about all the events are available online
.
