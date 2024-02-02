LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

San Antonio Rodeo's Western Heritage Weekend kicks off Friday

From the 5K Stampede to the Western Heritage Parade, here are the pre-rodeo festivities taking place around the Alamo City.

By on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 2:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cowboys make their way down Houston Street as part of the annual Western Heritage Parade last year. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Cowboys make their way down Houston Street as part of the annual Western Heritage Parade last year.
Get ready to Roedo San Antonio. Well, not quite yet.

Although the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo doesn't get underway until Feb. 8, a host of family-friendly events are happening this weekend as part of the lead-up Western Heritage Weekend.

Western Heritage Weekend kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday in San Antonio's Historic Market Square, where folks will find food, music and folks selling Western gear.

Then, at 9 a.m. Saturday, the Rodeo Wrangler breakfast at Milan Park will mark the beginning of the first full day of activities. The 5K Stampede will get underway as runners take to Houston Street at 9:30 a.m. The annual Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive will follow with horses and steers making their way through downtown starting at 9:50 p.m.

The Vaquero Cook-off will take place at Market Square from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., giving rodeo revelers a chance to try out authentic Texas barbecue.

The Western Heritage Weekend's Family Day will occur Sunday Market Square from noon until 5 p.m. Vendors will sell souvenirs and more while visitors can grab food and take in live music.

More details about all the events are available online.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ventriloquist Nacho Estrada, best known for shows at San Antonio schools, has died

By Kiko Martinez

Nacho Estrada and Maclovio pose for a promo shot.

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama picked for NBA's 2024 Rising Stars showcase

By Sanford Nowlin

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama poses with a basketball during the team's recent media day.

WWE-announcer-turned standup comic Jonny Loquasto playing San Antonio on Saturday

By Michael Karlis

Jonny Loquasto's other standup special, Jonny Loquasto: Physical Therapy , is currently streaming on Roku, Tubi Sling TV and Xumo.

San Antonio artist Joey Fauerso celebrates a prolific decade with new book

By Bryan Rindfuss

Joey at work by San Antonio photographer Scott Martin.

Also in Arts

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama picked for NBA's 2024 Rising Stars showcase

By Sanford Nowlin

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama poses with a basketball during the team's recent media day.

Ventriloquist Nacho Estrada, best known for shows at San Antonio schools, has died

By Kiko Martinez

Nacho Estrada and Maclovio pose for a promo shot.

San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama merchandise among NBA's top sellers this season

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama's jersey is the fourth-most sold in the NBA.

San Antonio artist Joey Fauerso celebrates a prolific decade with new book

By Bryan Rindfuss

Joey at work by San Antonio photographer Scott Martin.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us