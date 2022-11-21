San Antonio selected to host NCAA women's Final Four tournament in 2029

This will be the Alamo City's fourth time hosting the tournament. Only one other city has hosted four times.

By on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 at 2:41 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio last hosted the women's Final Four tournament in 2021. - Instagram / @ncaawbb
Instagram / @ncaawbb
San Antonio last hosted the women's Final Four tournament in 2021.
San Antonio's Alamodome will host the 2029 women's Final Four basketball tournament NCAA officials said Monday, marking fourth time for the event to land in the Alamo City.

The NCAA chose five cities to host the Final Four from 2027 and 2031, selecting sites from a list of seven, including Dallas; Indianapolis; Portland, Ore.; Columbus, Ohio; Sacramento, California; and Tampa, Florida.

"The Women's Final Four is the premier women's basketball event in the country, and it's exciting to see the unprecedented amount of interest from cities to host in the future," Division I women's basketball committee chair Lisa Peterson said in a statement.

San Antonio will become the second city ever, other than Indianapolis, to host the tournament four times. The Alamo City previously hosted the women's Final Four in 2021, 2010, and 2002.

The NCAA's announcement comes weeks after city officials unveiled $23 million in renovations for the Alamodome in preparation for the men's Final Four tournament, which will be held in San Antonio in 2025.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Popular San Antonio holiday attraction Rotary Ice Rink returns to Travis Park Nov. 18

By Karly Williams

The Rotary Ice Rink will open its gates to skaters starting the Friday before Thanksgiving.

San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre stages adaptation of classic holiday film White Christmas

By Caroline Wolff

This Woodlawn Theatre production celebrates the spirit of love and selflessness so fondly associated with the holiday season.

Shop Local: 15 holiday gift ideas for the San Antonio art lovers on your list

By Bryan Rindfuss

San Antonio landmark ornaments by Feliz Modern; tote by Clown Heart Studios; quilted jacket by Vacilando Studios.

The Public Theater of San Antonio presents a holiday haunt with A Christmas Carol: The Musical

By Caroline Wolff

One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who lead him through the Christmases of his past, present and future.

Also in Arts

The Public Theater of San Antonio presents a holiday haunt with A Christmas Carol: The Musical

By Caroline Wolff

One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who lead him through the Christmases of his past, present and future.

San Antonio's Ford Holiday River parade returns for festive fun on Friday

By Macks Cook

San Antonio's Ford Holiday River parade returns for festive fun on Friday

San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre stages adaptation of classic holiday film White Christmas

By Caroline Wolff

This Woodlawn Theatre production celebrates the spirit of love and selflessness so fondly associated with the holiday season.

San Antonio Philharmonic's next concert features music evoking far-flung locales

By Kelly Nelson

Under the direction of guest conductor Christopher Wilkins, the orchestra returns to perform at First Baptist Church.
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us