San Antonio selected to host NCAA women's Final Four tournament in 2029

Instagram / @ncaawbb
San Antonio last hosted the women's Final Four tournament in 2021.
San Antonio's Alamodome will host the 2029 women's Final Four basketball tournament NCAA officials said Monday, marking fourth time for the event to land in the Alamo City.
The NCAA chose five cities
to host the Final Four from 2027 and 2031, selecting sites from a list of seven, including Dallas; Indianapolis; Portland, Ore.; Columbus, Ohio; Sacramento, California; and Tampa, Florida.
"The Women's Final Four is the premier women's basketball event in the country, and it's exciting to see the unprecedented amount of interest from cities to host in the future," Division I women's basketball committee chair Lisa Peterson said in a statement.
San Antonio will become the second city ever, other than Indianapolis, to host the tournament four times. The Alamo City previously hosted the women's Final Four in 2021, 2010, and 2002.
The NCAA's announcement comes weeks after city officials unveiled $23 million in renovations for the Alamodome
in preparation for the men's Final Four tournament, which will be held in San Antonio in 2025.
