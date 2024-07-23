San Antonio solo performance examines Tejano legend of shapeshifting witch-owl Lechuza

The solo performance, which Barrera wrote and stars in, is scheduled to run Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, at Jump-Start Theater.
The centuries-old legend of La Lechuza originates from Mexico and South Texas, and it tells of a large owl with a woman's face. In the dead of night, her cries mimic those of a baby, luring victims to their deaths. It's believed that seeing, hearing or even dreaming of La Lechuza is a bad omen and a harbinger of death.
With the aid of a prosthetic beak, Barrera will embody the Lechuza as she shapeshifts from woman to owl. Barrera, a self-described "cultural agitator," is a writer and transmedia performance artist who teaches writing at Northwest Vista College.
The performance also will feature musical accompaniment by San Antonio musicians odie and Joe Reyes. Odie is a longtime fixture of the music scene as a member of bands including Buttercup and NASA Country. Joe Reyes is a Grammy award-winning guitarist, producer and engineer.
Lechuza Guide to the Lone-Star State is partially funded by a City of San Antonio Individual Artist Grant awarded to Barrera.
Free-$30 (Pay what you will), 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2-Satuday, Aug. 3, Jump-Start Theater, 710 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 227-5867, jump-start.org.
