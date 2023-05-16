San Antonio sports fans celebrate as Spurs land No. 1 NBA draft pick

click to enlarge
Michael Karlis
Spurs fans rejoice in the Silver and Black landing the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft at the Roo Pub in Stone Oak.
A crowd of more than 100 San Antonio sports fans jumped up and down, some with tears in their eyes, at the Roo Pub in Stone Oak on Tuesday as it was announced that the Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, landing the No. 1 pick.
Sports analysts widely expect that the team will select French phenom Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-5-inch center who's been called a generational talent.
After four consecutive years of missing the playoffs, Spurs fans finally have something to cheer about.
"We tanked, we rolled the dice and we fucking won," lifelong Spurs fan Zander Stanley said from his spot at the Roo Pub. "I haven't been this happy since we won the championship in 2014."
The loser of the night? The Roo Pub, who now has to cover all the bar tabs opened prior to tonight's drawing — something it promised to do
in a social media post.
