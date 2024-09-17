San Antonio sports fans mad that Spurs players wore UT gear to UTSA-Longhorns game

Little surprise, those who follow The Paisano on the X platform weren't happy.
"Terrible look for the Spurs," X user @rowdymeeps commented.
The Spurs grabbed headlines over the weekend over a sideline appearance they made during UTSA's 7-56 blowout loss against No. 1 ranked Texas.
Terrible look for the @spurs pic.twitter.com/O5RloWbwxJ— Rowdy Meeps (@rowdymeeps) September 16, 2024
Despite the NBA team being San Antonio-based, the majority of its players — with the notable exception of Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili and current player Keldon Johnson — wore Longhorns gear.
"Might as well be the Austin Spurs … man they right across the mf street and they don't do anything with UTSA," user @maxthememe tweeted in response to The Paisano.
User @maxthememe appears to be referring to the Silver and Black's $500 million training facility, The Rock at La Cantera, which is located about 2 miles from UTSA's Northwest San Antonio campus.
Might as well be the Austin spurs… man they right across the mf street and they don’t do anything with UTSA— Max Schwartz (@maxthememe22) September 16, 2024
"Not a good look to not support your home team," user @MesquiteShackQ chimed in.
Indeed, The Paisano's inquiry garnered nearly 100 comments, more than 1,000 likes and 155,000 views since being tweeted out Monday evening.
Not a good look to not support your home team— Mesquite Shack Bbq (@MesquiteShackQ) September 16, 2024
Even so, some in the comments section saw no issue with the Spurs supporting UTSA's big brother.
"Spurs and the Longhorns are premiere teams in Texas and have won on the highest levels … I see nothing wrong with it," user @JBSports_SCTX said.
Others argued that it wasn't a big deal since the University of Texas has a sizable fan base and alumni network in the Alamo City.
Spurs and the longhorns are premiere teams in Texas and have won on the highest of levels... I see nothing wrong with it.— Jamal Brown of South-Central, Texas (@JBSports_SCTX) September 16, 2024
"I mean, does San Antonio have more UTSA fans or Texas fans?" user @joshua21vg wrote, posting a photo of a Longhorns flag flying over San Antonio's Tower Life Building.
Indeed, it doesn't appear that controversies over a perceived I-35 rivalry are going away anytime soon. The Tower Life Building grabbed headlines of its own when it flew the Longhorn flag ahead of the 2022 Alamo Bowl, where Texas lost to the Washington Huskies.
I mean, does San Antonio have more UTSA fans or Texas fans? pic.twitter.com/8jX28EkxAY— Joshua (@joshua21vg) September 16, 2024
