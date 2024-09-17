TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio sports fans mad that Spurs players wore UT gear to UTSA-Longhorns game

A majority of Spurs players wore Longhorns gear to the game, which UTSA lost 7-56.

By on Tue, Sep 17, 2024 at 1:42 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge UTSA quarterback Owen McCown throws a pass during the Roadrunners' loss to Texas on Saturday. - Antonio Morano/UTSA Athletics
Antonio Morano/UTSA Athletics
UTSA quarterback Owen McCown throws a pass during the Roadrunners' loss to Texas on Saturday.
On Monday, UTSA student-run newspaper The Paisano asked asked social media users what they thought of Spurs forward Devin Vassell wearing a Longhorns jersey during the Roadrunners' matchup against UT on Saturday.

Little surprise, those who follow The Paisano on the X platform weren't happy.

"Terrible look for the Spurs," X user @rowdymeeps commented.
The Spurs grabbed headlines over the weekend over a sideline appearance they made during UTSA's 7-56 blowout loss against No. 1 ranked Texas.

Despite the NBA team being San Antonio-based, the majority of its players — with the notable exception of Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili and current player Keldon Johnson — wore Longhorns gear.

"Might as well be the Austin Spurs … man they right across the mf street and they don't do anything with UTSA," user @maxthememe tweeted in response to The Paisano.
User @maxthememe appears to be referring to the Silver and Black's $500 million training facility, The Rock at La Cantera, which is located about 2 miles from UTSA's Northwest San Antonio campus.

"Not a good look to not support your home team," user @MesquiteShackQ chimed in.
Indeed, The Paisano's inquiry garnered nearly 100 comments, more than 1,000 likes and 155,000 views since being tweeted out Monday evening.

Even so, some in the comments section saw no issue with the Spurs supporting UTSA's big brother.

"Spurs and the Longhorns are premiere teams in Texas and have won on the highest levels … I see nothing wrong with it," user @JBSports_SCTX said.
Others argued that it wasn't a big deal since the University of Texas has a sizable fan base and alumni network in the Alamo City.

"I mean, does San Antonio have more UTSA fans or Texas fans?" user @joshua21vg wrote, posting a photo of a Longhorns flag flying over San Antonio's Tower Life Building.
Indeed, it doesn't appear that controversies over a perceived I-35 rivalry are going away anytime soon. The Tower Life Building grabbed headlines of its own when it flew the Longhorn flag ahead of the 2022 Alamo Bowl, where Texas lost to the Washington Huskies.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

UT San Antonio got $1.6 million to get its ass kicked by Texas Longhorns

By Michael Karlis

UTSA's football program is also expected to take on the UT Longhorns in Austin during the 2026, 2028 and 2030 seasons.

Author Christopher Brown to discuss book on urban edgelands at San Antonio event

By Sanford Nowlin

Austin author Christopher Brown's latest book, A Natural History of Empty Lots, documents his experience exploring wild spaces in urban settings.

Yellowstone prequel 1923 still seeking extras for San Antonio shoot

By Stephanie Koithan

The Yellowstone prequel 1923 is shooting in San Antonio until the end of the month.

San Antonio artist Leigh Anne Lester's latest exhibition opens Wednesday

By Anjali Gupta

Leigh Anne Lester's latest solo exhibition, Vain Fictions of Our Own Devising, opens Wednesday.

San Antonio artist Leigh Anne Lester's latest exhibition opens Wednesday

By Anjali Gupta

Leigh Anne Lester's latest solo exhibition, Vain Fictions of Our Own Devising, opens Wednesday.

Author Christopher Brown to discuss book on urban edgelands at San Antonio event

By Sanford Nowlin

Austin author Christopher Brown's latest book, A Natural History of Empty Lots, documents his experience exploring wild spaces in urban settings.

San Antonio CowParade extends application deadline to Sept. 16

By Adam Doe

An unpainted cow stands in fake grass at The Pearl.

Yellowstone prequel 1923 still seeking extras for San Antonio shoot

By Stephanie Koithan

The Yellowstone prequel 1923 is shooting in San Antonio until the end of the month.
More

September 5, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us