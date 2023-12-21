LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio Spurs add four watch parties at the Rock at La Cantera

The first watch party is happening this weekend, when the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks.

By on Thu, Dec 21, 2023 at 2:33 pm

click to enlarge The team encourages fans to bring their own chairs and blankets to watch the games on a 40-foot outdoor screen. - Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
The team encourages fans to bring their own chairs and blankets to watch the games on a 40-foot outdoor screen.
The San Antonio Spurs have added four watch parties at the team’s new training center, The Rock at La Cantera, the first of which is scheduled for this weekend, according to team officials.

The initial party will take place at 6 p.m. this Saturday as the Spurs take on longtime rival the Dallas Mavericks.

The three other parties are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20, when the Spurs take on the Washington Wizards; 8 p.m. Feb. 23, when they play the Los Angeles Lakers; and 6 p.m. March 9, when they face the Golden State Warriors.

The franchise encourages fans to bring their own chairs and blankets to watch the game on The Rock's 40-foot outdoor screen. Food or drink will be available onsite from vendors.

The Rock is located at 1 Spurs Way.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

