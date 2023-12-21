San Antonio Spurs add four watch parties at the Rock at La Cantera

click to enlarge Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs The team encourages fans to bring their own chairs and blankets to watch the games on a 40-foot outdoor screen.

The San Antonio Spurs have added four watch parties at the team’s new training center, The Rock at La Cantera, the first of which is scheduled for this weekend, according to team officials.The initial party will take place at 6 p.m. this Saturday as the Spurs take on longtime rival the Dallas Mavericks.The three other parties are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20, when the Spurs take on the Washington Wizards; 8 p.m. Feb. 23, when they play the Los Angeles Lakers; and 6 p.m. March 9, when they face the Golden State Warriors.The franchise encourages fans to bring their own chairs and blankets to watch the game on The Rock's 40-foot outdoor screen. Food or drink will be available onsite from vendors.The Rock is located at 1 Spurs Way.