San Antonio Spurs' Alamodome game against Golden State could be chance to land a high-profile win

For the rematch, the Spurs return to the Alamodome, the arena they called home for nine seasons, including their first championship campaign.

By on Thu, Jan 12, 2023 at 10:42 am

click to enlarge The Warriors' lackluster record away from home presents a golden opportunity for the Spurs to get a win on national television. - Spurs / Reginald Thomas II
Spurs / Reginald Thomas II
The Warriors' lackluster record away from home presents a golden opportunity for the Spurs to get a win on national television.
When the Spurs fell to the Warriors in November, the rout sent San Antonio into an 11-game tailspin that tested the young team's resolve. Jordan Poole proved to be the difference maker for the defending champions in San Francisco, leading all scorers with 36 points.

At least 63,000 fans are expected to be in attendance to celebrate the franchise's 50th anniversary. After a brief stretch of playing .500 basketball, the Spurs remain on the lower end of the standings.

With Devin Vassell recovering from an arthoscopic procedure on his left knee, it will take a team effort to replace his average of 19 points per game. The Warriors' lackluster record away from home presents a golden opportunity for the Spurs to get a win on national television, despite Vassell's absence.

$17 and up, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com, ESPN.

