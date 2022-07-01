TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

San Antonio Spurs bring on former 76ers coach Brett Brown as assistant, lose Lonnie Walker IV

Brown was an assistant under Coach Gregg Popovich from the Spurs' 2002-2003 season until 2012-2013.

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 2:50 pm

There's been no shortage of news out of the Spurs camp this week.
Instagram / Spurs
There's been no shortage of news out of the Spurs camp this week.
The makeup of the San Antonio Spurs has substantially changed over the past 48 hours — and we're not just talking about the departure of star player Dejounte Murray.

Since that news broke on Wednesday, the Silver and Black has rehired assistant coach Brett Brown, who previously spent 10 years with the organization, ESPN reports

Brown was an assistant under Coach Gregg Popovich from the Spurs' 2002-2003 season until 2012-2013. From there, Brown jumped to the head coach position for the Philadelphia 76ers, a role he held through the 2019-2020 season. 

Brown will follow Becky Hammon, who departed this year to become the head coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. 

And other changes have come fast and furious from the Spurs camp since news of Murray's trade.

Among them, the team pulled its qualifying offer to Lonnie Walker IV, making him an unrestricted free agent and allowing him to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers

With the details of the Murray trade officially ironed out, forward Jock Landale has also been included in the deal and will be heading to Atlanta next season, the Hawks announced via press release

Meanwhile, Danilo Gallinari, one of the assets dealt from Atlanta, will likely be bought out by the San Antonio Spurs. After clearing waivers, Gallinari intends to sign with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN.

