San Antonio Spurs clinch spot in NBA's Play-In Tournament after trouncing the Denver Nuggets

click to enlarge Twitter / spurs The Spurs are now the No.10 seed in the NBA's Western Conference.

The San Antonio Spurs are heading to the NBA's Play-In Tournament for a second consecutive season after a 116-97 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.Not only did the Spurs beat the Nuggets, but last night the Los Angeles Lakers also lost to the Suns in Phoenix, allowing the Spurs to lock in the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference and secure a spot in the NBA's Play-In Tournament in the process.Though some wrote off the young and inexperienced team at the start of the season, the Silver and Black were firing on all cylinders Tuesday, with six players scoring double-digit figures.Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson led the Spurs in scoring, grabbing 20 points each in the Spurs' first regular-season win in the Mile High City since 2017, according toUnless something crazy happens, it looks as though the Spurs will play the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the tournament later this month. If the San Antonio wins, the team will play against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or Los Angeles Clippers in the second round, competing for a spot in the NBA playoffs.Last year the Spurs also clinched a play-in spot but lost in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies.