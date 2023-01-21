San Antonio Spurs could be looking to trade Doug McDermott to Miami

click to enlarge
Instagram / dougmcd03
McDermott is averaging around 12 points a game and missing half of his shots while taking up over $13 million in cap space.
As the NBA trade deadline quickly approaches, the San Antonio Spurs are looking to make deals, according to the online sports blog rumor mill
.
With several large contracts set to expire at the end of the season, one player in particular, Spurs power forward Doug McDermott, may be taking his talents South Beach.
McDermott, who came to San Antonio as part of a sign-and-trade deal in August 2021, was the “most expensive bench player” on the Spurs roster last season, according to a new report by the online site Sports Betting Community.
With an annual salary of $13.8 million last year, McDermott earned $11,243 a minute while averaging only a little over 11 points a game and shooting under 50% from the field, according to the report.
McDermott did miss the final 15 games of the season last year after suffering a sprained ankle in a matchup against the Indiana Pacers
on March 12, 2022, and this could cause the data to be skewed. Even so, McDermott is only averaging 12 points a game this season
while still missing over half of his shots.
Perhaps it’s no surprise that the Spurs’ front office is looking to send the forward to the Miami Heat, who have allegedly expressed interest in him, according to Sports Illustrated
.
Spurs Center Jakob Poeltl and power forward Zach Collins are also names being thrown around for potential trades
, with the Spurs reportedly looking for first round draft picks in exchange, according to media reports.
It’s still unclear whether the Silver and Black intend to embark on a lengthy rebuild centered around first-round draft picks or are taking out the garbage and freeing up cap space in what is anticipated to be a busy free agency season this summer.
Either way, in a city that has become accustomed to winning, the Spurs need to do something big in the coming months to keep fans happy.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter