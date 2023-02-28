San Antonio Spurs could move back into the win column with upcoming games against Houston

click to enlarge San Antonio Spurs A slew of injuries during the team's annual Rodeo Road Trip sent the young team slumping to the second worst record in the league

In a busy NBA trade deadline that shipped Kevin Durant back to the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs parted ways with their longest- tenured player, Jakob Poeltl, among other moves.Acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for veteran Josh Richardson, guard Devonte' Graham made a strong first impression in his Spurs debut, scoring 31 points off the bench in a double-overtime loss to Detroit last month. Graham's point total against the Pistons set a franchise record for a Spur in his team debut, adding some timely shooting to an ailing San Antonio squad.A slew of injuries during the team's annual Rodeo Road Trip sent the young team slumping to the second worst record in the league, just ahead of the Houston Rockets in the standings.After suffering through their second double-digit losing streak this season, consecutive contests against the Rockets at home and in Houston could help the Spurs get back in the win column.