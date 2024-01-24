San Antonio Spurs face Timberwolves Saturday in what's likely to be a tough rematch

click to enlarge Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season.

Outside of the Oklahoma City Thunder's youthful resurgence, Minnesota's extended run at the top of the Western Conference standings has been the biggest surprise in the NBA this season.The Timberwolves bowed out in five games to the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of last year's playoffs, finishing the season as an eighth seed. Minnesota has already dispatched the Spurs on two separate occasions, including a 94-102 loss in December where five Timberwolves scored in double figures and Rudy Gobert pulled down 21 rebounds.Despite minutes restrictions to Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio has shown more resolve with point guard Tre Jones inserted into the starting lineup.After an epic showdown with Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this month, Wembanyama offered a glimpse into his competitive mindset. "Every game is a statement from now on," he told assembled media.Expect another statement performance from Wembanyama in a rematch with Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.