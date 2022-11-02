San Antonio Spurs facing Kawhi and the Clippers in much-anticipated Friday game

After sitting out last season recovering from a torn ACL, former Spur Kawhi Leonard is heading back to play in San Antonio.

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 5:05 pm

click to enlarge Fielding a roster with an average age of 23, including four teenagers, youth continues to be served in San Antonio. - San Antonio Spurs/Reginald Thomas II.
After sitting out last season recovering from a torn ACL, former Spur Kawhi Leonard returns to San Antonio this Friday with a loaded Clippers team looking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Leonard's visit comes during a tough stretch for the Spurs, who also face home showdowns against the Nuggets, Grizzlies and Bucks, before taking on the Warriors in San Francisco.

Following an opening night rout at the hands of the Hornets, Coach Gregg Popovich's young charges responded with back-to-back wins against the Pacers in Indiana and 76ers in Philadelphia.

Fueled by a frenetic pace, crisp passing and timely shooting from veterans Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott, the pair of wins also showcased the evolution of Keldon Johnson as a scorer and per Popovich, the "courage" of Jakob Poeltl, who both landed in San Antonio by way of the Leonard trade.

$13 and up, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, Bally Sports SW-SA.

