San Antonio Spurs facing Kawhi and the Clippers in much-anticipated Friday game

click to enlarge San Antonio Spurs/Reginald Thomas II. Fielding a roster with an average age of 23, including four teenagers, youth continues to be served in San Antonio.

After sitting out last season recovering from a torn ACL, former Spur Kawhi Leonard returns to San Antonio this Friday with a loaded Clippers team looking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.Leonard's visit comes during a tough stretch for the Spurs, who also face home showdowns against the Nuggets, Grizzlies and Bucks, before taking on the Warriors in San Francisco.Fielding a roster with an average age of 23, including four teenagers, youth continues to be served in San Antonio.Following an opening night rout at the hands of the Hornets, Coach Gregg Popovich's young charges responded with back-to-back wins against the Pacers in Indiana and 76ers in Philadelphia.Fueled by a frenetic pace, crisp passing and timely shooting from veterans Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott, the pair of wins also showcased the evolution of Keldon Johnson as a scorer and per Popovich, the "courage" of Jakob Poeltl, who both landed in San Antonio by way of the Leonard trade.