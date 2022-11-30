San Antonio Spurs facing Phoenix Sun as the team returns to top of Pacific Division standings

click to enlarge Spurs / Reginald Thomas II The Spurs are no strangers to injuries, with rookie guard Blake Wesley still rehabbing from a left MCL sprain and veteran forward Zach Collins missing extended time with a left fibula fracture.

Following last season's disappointing playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the conference semifinals, the Phoenix Suns have returned to the top of the standings in the Pacific Division, despite missing key contributors Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder. Johnson is recovering from right meniscus surgery, and Crowder is currently holding out for a contract extension. Former St. Anthony Catholic High School standout Charles Bassey has been solid in Collins' absence, posting 14 rebounds, four blocks and four assists against the Milwaukee Bucks to help snap San Antonio's five-game losing streak in November. With Collins likely sidelined until later this month, the Lagos, Nigeria native continues to turn heads in increased playing time, particularly with his impact on the glass.