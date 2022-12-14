San Antonio Spurs facing Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night

With matchups against the Heat and Pelicans on the horizon, a home victory would be a welcome lift for the young Spurs.

By on Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 9:15 am

When the Spurs squared off against the Trail Blazers in Portland last month, center Jakob Poeltl led the way for San Antonio with 31 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists in a 110-117 loss.

The narrow defeat came near the start of an extended losing streak for the Spurs. Indeed, it became a November to forget that yielded only one win for the Silver and Black.

After a strong start, the Blazers have also felt the effects of an unrelenting NBA schedule. Guard Damian Lillard has been sidelined for extended time due to his second calf strain this season. Portland has posted a significantly improved record in contests that Lillard starts and finishes, so his on-court presence doesn't bode well for a Spurs defense that ranks among the worst in the league.

$10 and up, 7 p.m. Wenesday, Dec. 14, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, CW35.

