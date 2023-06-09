VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio Spurs fan shop at La Cantera to close, move to a new location this fall

Fans will still be able to stock up on Spurs gear online and the AT&T Center fan shop.

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 2:01 pm

While the Spurs search for a new retail locations, a street side pop-up shop will be making stops around San Antonio and Austin all summer long. - San Antonio Current
After four years at La Cantera, the official Spurs Fan Shop is closing and moving to a new location, officials with the NBA franchise said Friday.

The Spurs expect to open the store again this fall and will announce the new location ahead of its opening date, they also said. They didn't provide additional details about the size of the new shop or how it would differ from the shuttered one.

In the meantime, San Antonio sports fans can still purchase gear at the Spurs fan shop at the AT&T Center, which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The team also continues to sell merchandise on its website.

A street side pop-up shop selling official Spurs gear dubbed “The Post-Up” also will make stops in San Antonio and Austin all summer long, according to team officials. Fans can check out where the shop on wheels is heading next by following the Spurs' social media accounts.

Indeed, the Spurs should see a nice bump in the sale of apparel and accessories if the team decides to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama during the NBA Draft on June 22 — as it's widely expected to do. The generational talent could add $500 million in franchise value to the team that drafts him, according to a recent Bleacher Report article.

