San Antonio Spurs fans go after Gregg Popovich online over losing streak

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters during a post game presser that for his team to improve, they need to "get tired of getting your ass kicked."

At one point the Spurs need to choose between their generational future and its beloved past

The Spurs should move Popovich to the front office to enjoy his final working years for the sake of Wemby. #NBA #NBATwitter

It’s crazy to me how much the Spurs just don’t care about winning.



Out here just sacrificing blowouts for “development.”



It’s not even a proven metric and Gregg Popovich is like “we’re gonna do this our way, even if everyone beats the brakes off us.”