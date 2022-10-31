San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo reportedly released due to sexual misconduct allegations

Texas attorney Tony Buzbee also told ESPN he had been retained by a woman who once worked for the team and has alleged Primo exposed himself to her. Buzbee is best known for representing women who brought sexual misconduct suits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The 19-year-old Primo was released mere hours before the Silver and Black's matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, a game the Spurs went on to win by 5 points.
Both the Spurs and Coach Greg Popovich were light on details at the time. The organization said in a statement that it hopes "in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua."
Primo released his own statement, saying that he's seeking help with previous trauma and will "focus on my mental health treatment more fully."
The Spurs have waived Josh Primo, per an official team release: pic.twitter.com/Ggi6iGn93A— Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) October 28, 2022
The Spurs had high hopes for Primo before his release from the team, recently picking up the $4.3 million 2023-24 option for the young player, ESPN reports. Despite the allegations, several NBA teams are reportedly still interested in acquiring Primo but are waiting for more information before they make final decisions, according to Yahoo! Sports.
Josh Primo statement to ESPN in the aftermath of his release from the Spurs tonight: pic.twitter.com/H1n3k3IIcn— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 29, 2022
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.