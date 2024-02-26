San Antonio Spurs hope to avoid another blowout as they face Oklahoma City Thursday

click to enlarge Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs "We're just trying to get on the same page still, figure out what we're trying to do," Spur Tre Jones recently told reporters.

The race for Rookie of the Year honors resumes for Victor Wembanyama in a showdown with Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.In January, Wembanyama became the first Spur to earn Western Conference Rookie of the Month since Beno Udrih in 2004, and he's averaging 16 points and 13 rebounds against the Thunder.Oklahoma City is looking for its third win against San Antonio this season and scorched the Spurs by a total of 62 points in the teams' last two matchups. All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points in its most recent win in San Antonio last month and presents an MVP-worthy challenge for a Spurs backcourt searching for consistency."We're just trying to get on the same page still, figure out what we're trying to do," Spur Tre Jones told reporters after a 114-113 loss to New Orleans while addressing the team's struggles with turnovers. "That starts with me as the point guard and the leader on the court. I'm trying to be sharper."