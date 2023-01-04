San Antonio Spurs' Jan. 7 matchup will pit team against Celtics, who look determined to make it to finals

click to enlarge Spurs / Reginald Thomas II Coming up on the schedule for the Spurs is a nationally televised tilt with the defending champion Warriors in the Alamodome.

Former Spur Derrick White will make his San Antonio debut in a Celtics uniform when Boston brings its high-octane offense to the AT&T Center.White was traded to Boston back in February for veteran Josh Richardson and swingman Romeo Langford. Since then, he's quickly become a key cog for the Celtics on the team's remarkable run to the NBA Finals.This season, Boston leads the league in offensive rating, 3-point field goal percentage and true shooting percentage, and it's limited the turnovers that plagued the team during the playoffs. White's hot shooting and ability to run the point in the absence of Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon has helped propel a Celtics team that's been running opponents off the court and looks determined to return to the finals.Coming up on the schedule for the Spurs are back-to-back games against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in Memphis, followed by a nationally televised tilt with the defending champion Warriors in the Alamodome.