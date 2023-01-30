San Antonio Spurs look to repeat one of season's few signature wins as they take on the 76ers

click to enlarge San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich and his young roster next embark on the team's annual Rodeo Road Trip.

During his tenure as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, Spurs Assistant Coach Brett Brown endured the infamous "process" that ultimately landed team center Joel Embiid via the draft.The league MVP candidate scored 40 points in a losing effort against the Spurs back in October — one of San Antonio's few signature wins this season. Embiid and the 76ers make their only appearance in San Antonio this Friday to close out a four-game homestand for the Spurs.Coach Gregg Popovich and his young roster next embark on the team's annual Rodeo Road Trip. This season's jaunt includes nine contests that stretch through February, including stops in Chicago and Atlanta to face former Spurs DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray, respectively.Of particular note to those with an eye toward the NBA Draft Lottery in May are consecutive games against the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets, who currently lead the Spurs in the painful slog to last place.